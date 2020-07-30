https://www.westernjournal.com/mike-pence-ignites-police-crowd-rousing-speech-law-enforcement-solution/

Mike Pence was pushing the message Pennsylvania needs to hear:

No matter how much Democrats and their mainstream media allies make a fetish of rampant violence in the streets of major cities, American voters understand that a prosperous society is a peaceful society.

And for a peaceful society, you’ve got to have police.

With the Keystone State expected to play a key role in the 2020 presidential battle, Pence was on a campaign swing in western Pennsylvania Thursday to speak at a “Cops for Trump” event in Greensburg, just outside Pittsburgh. (And he didn’t let a fender-bender slow him down.)

His pro-police pitch was tailor-made to the audience, of course, but it’s one that should resonate in the rest of the country as a counterpoint to nightly images of leftist riots that appear to have no goal other than destruction.

The likes of New York’s Jerrold Nadler might think they can convince the country that the violence on TV every night is a “myth,” but Pence, President Donald Trump, and the rest of the Republican Party know otherwise.

That was the point Pence made Thursday, and he didn’t spare Democratic politicians in the process.

Check it out here:

“Some of the leading politicians in the Democratic Party today liken law enforcement officers to ‘storm troopers.’ I mean, even Joe Biden said not long ago that well-armed police ‘become the enemy’ when confronting lawlessness in our streets.

“Well I want to assure you, your president knows, this vice-president knows, and the overwhelming majority of the American people know that the men and women of law enforcement are the best people in this country. Law enforcement isn’t the problem, law enforcement is the solution. That’s why President Trump and our entire administration back the blue.”

Pence didn’t call her out by name, but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi referred to federal law enforcement agents as “stormtroopers” in a July 17 tweet that badly distorted the truth of what was happening between the agents and terroristic “protesters” running rampant in Portland, Oregon.

Unidentified stormtroopers. Unmarked cars. Kidnapping protesters and causing severe injuries in response to graffiti. These are not the actions of a democratic republic.@DHSgov’s actions in Portland undermine its mission. Trump & his stormtroopers must be stopped. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) July 18, 2020

As for Biden, his comment about police “becoming the enemy” came during an interview with NowThisNews (about the 22:50 mark of the video available here), where he criticized the use of military surplus equipment by local police departments.

Conservatives, of course, have long been leery of excessive militarization of local police — excessive state power is a leftist ideal, not one on the right.

But wariness of turning local police officers into a military force is a far cry from the movement to “defund the police” (or disarming them) that has picked up steam among Democratic leaders. (See how quickly leftists want to “defund” or demilitarize police when they have power. It doesn’t happen – because power is what the left craves.)

In the riotous year of 2020, the Democratic Party — from former Vice President Joe Biden down — has become the party that views the police as the enemy, based on the entirely false idea that “systemic racism” permeates the country’s criminal justice system, as though the racial progress of the last half-century never happened.

Most sane Americans know otherwise. Even Democrats and the leftist louts currently turning cities in the Pacific Northwest into war zones know otherwise.

But they think nothing of smearing the image of the men and women in law enforcement if it will get them back into the White House or a majority of the United States Senate.

Their problem, though, is that the political calculation is wrong.

Most people understand that there are dirty cops in American police departments — nothing compared to the dirty cops of James Comey’s FBI, of course, but they’re there. No field of human endeavor will ever be free of bad elements.

But most people also understand that the vast, vast majority of men and women in law enforcement are exactly the kind of people the country needs, doing one of its hardest jobs.

Pence’s audience on Thursday understood it.

And on Nov. 3, Democrats and the mainstream media are likely to find out just how well the rest of the country understands it, too.

