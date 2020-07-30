https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/tech-targeting-wikipedia-labels-herman-cain-peepee-poopoo-entry-following-death/

Republican presidential candidate and radio host Herman Cain died from coronavirus on Thursday.

Herman was 74-years-old.

Herman Cain battled colon cancer years ago and was in a high-risk group due to his age and medical history.

Herman Cain attended the Trump Tulsa rally in June with thousands of supporters.

TRENDING: President Trump Suggests Delaying Election Until Americans Can Vote in Person

Following his death today Ryan Seven noted that Wikipedia labels Herman Cain “Peepee poopoo” in his entry

Herman Cain’s entry has since been corrected.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

