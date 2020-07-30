https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/msnbc-host-blames-trump-herman-cains-death/

Mika Brzezinski, co-host of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” went well out of her way to malign President Trump on Thursday, saying he’s to blame for the death of former Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain.

“Just the facts – Herman Cain went to the @realDonaldTrump TULSA SUPERSPREADER rally -no mask. The campaign squashed people close so the crowd would look bigger. They cheered for their President for hours. Cain tested positive for COVID nine days later. Now Herman Cain is dead,” she wrote on Twitter.

Cain, the former CEO of Godfather’s Pizza who jumped into politics and ran for president three times, died Thursday after battling COVID-19 for nearly a month. He was 74.

Cain’s death was announced on his website by Dan Calabrese, who edits the site. “Herman Cain – our boss, our friend, like a father to so many of us – has passed away,” Calabrese said in a blog post. “We all prayed so hard every day. We knew the time would come when the Lord would call him home, but we really liked having him here with us, and we held out hope he’d have a full recovery.”

“We knew when he was first hospitalized with COVID-19 that this was going to be a rough fight. He had trouble breathing and was taken to the hospital by ambulance. We all prayed that the initial meds they gave him would get his breathing back to normal, but it became clear pretty quickly that he was in for a battle,” the statement said.

The Republican had previously been diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer. Last month, Cain attended Trump’s rally in Tulsa, about two weeks before receiving his diagnosis that he had contracted the virus.

Social media did not take kindly to the MSNBC’s comments.

“Mika tapdancing on a man’s grave because Orange Man Bad. Not a good look,” one person wrote.

“The only ‘facts’ in your tweet that are true is that he was at the rally and has now passed away. Another ‘fact,’ you are pure human garbage for politicizing the mans death and trying to blame the President,” wrote another.

“It couldn’t be because of his stage 4 cancer, could it?” wrote another. “Nah. Gotta keep up the anti-Trump narrative.”

