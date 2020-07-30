http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/zRvzBISrSDA/

BARACK Obama is reportedly going to deliver the eulogy at Rep. John Lewis’ funeral.

Former US Presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton will also be at the Thursday funeral – but Trump will not.

U.S. President George W. Bush (C) meets with President-elect Barack Obama (2nd-L), former President Bill Clinton (2nd-R), former President Jimmy Carter (R) and former President George H.W. Bush (L) in the Oval Office at the White House on January 7, 2009 in Washington, DCCredit: Getty Images

President obama will speak at the funeral of John Lewis (pictured) on ThursdayCredit: Getty Images – Getty

President Trump said earlier this week he will not be at Lewis’ funeralCredit: AFP or licensors

Lewis, a renowned civil rights activist, died on Friday, July 17 at the age of 80 from pancreatic cancer.

Sources told NBC that Obama will deliver the eulogy at the Atlanta service, which begins at 11am EST.

Bush and Clinton will also attend the funeral at Ebenezer Baptist Church, sources told CNN.

Bush plans to give remarks at the service, NBC reported.

Former First Lady Laura Bush will also be attending Lewis’ funeral.

President Donald Trump, however, will not be at the funeral.

“No, I won’t be going, no,” he told reporters when asked if he would be at the service,” Trump said when asked at a press conference on Monday if he would attending.

Barack Obama holds hands with John Lewis during an event marking the 50th Anniversary of the Selma to Montgomery civil rights marches on March 7, 2015Credit: AFP or licensors

Lewis’ body lay at the Georgia CapitolCredit: Rex Features

Former US Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama at the 2017 Presidents Cup at Liberty National Golf Club in New JerseyCredit: EPA

Trump did not offer clarification as to why he would not be in attendance.

The president did offer his condolences to Lewis’ family in a tweet the day after his death.

“Saddened to hear the news of civil rights hero John Lewis passing,” Trump tweeted.

“Melania and I send our prayers to he and his family.”

Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence on Monday paid their respects to Lewis as he lay in state at the Georgia Capitol, USA Today reported.

Lewis is the first black man to lie in the Capitol Rotunda.

Lewis was a renowned civil rights activistCredit: AFP or licensors

Lewis is seen among other civil rights activists, including Dr. Martin Luther King, at the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom on August 28, 1963Credit: Getty Images – Getty

Former President Jimmy Carter will not be at the funeral on Thursday, a spokesperson told NBC.

“The Carters are not traveling these days but are sending their condolences in writing,” the spokesperson said.

Lewis was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by Obama in 2011.

Obama spoke highly of the late Congressman in a statement after his passing.

“I first met John when I was in law school, and I told him then that he was one of my heroes,” Obama wrote.

“Years later, when I was elected a U.S. Senator, I told him that I stood on his shoulders.

“When I was elected President of the United States, I hugged him on the inauguration stand before I was sworn in and told him I was only there because of the sacrifices he made,” Obama wrote.

Lewis and Rev. Al Sharpton participate in a rally on the steps of the US CapitolCredit: Getty Images – Getty

Thousands gathered at the Georgia Capitol to pay respects to LewisCredit: Rex Features

Lewis is remembered for his many accomplishments as a civil rights activist.

He served 17 terms as a Democratic US Representative of Georgia.

He may be best remembered for leading 600 protesters across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma in 1965 – which became known as the Bloody Sunday march.

John Lewis memorial – Procession takes civil rights pioneer’s casket to lie in state at the Capitol Building

