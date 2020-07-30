https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/day-big-tech-meets-congress-regarding-censorship-tgps-joe-hofts-book-gets-censored/

It is difficult attempting to write a book. It’s almost impossible for targeted conservatives to publicize and share it.

Back in early June after a month of attempts to publish my book “In God We Trust: Not in Lying Liberal Lunatics” – on Amazon-Kindle, the book was still not approved for publishing by the Big Tech Giant.



We wrote about how former New York Times reporter Alex Berenson got a brief lesson in what conservative authors and publishers face on a regular basis when he tweeted out that Amazon had censored and refused to publish his latest book “Unpublished Truths about COVID-19 and Lockdowns.”

After Elon Musk brought widespread attention to yet another example of leftist tech giants stifling free speech, Amazon ultimately backed down and made the book available.

Unfortunately, Berenson’s experience is not isolated.

We reported that I have previously published two books successfully on Amazon, yet they were making publishing my latest book, “In God We Trust: Not in Lying Liberal Lunatics“, a nightmare.

We reported that Amazon would not allow my book to be published on Amazon-Kindle and described the process I was going through to get it published.

Despite answering every question and providing all requested information, Amazon continued to create barriers for me in publishing my book without providing a concrete reason or an individual number I can call to resolve the issue.

The world’s largest soft copy platform – Amazon-Kindle, would not publish my book. After we posted an article about this, my book was suddenly made available at Amazon.

It is difficult to write a book. It is more difficult to publish it, especially if you are conservative.

Yesterday, the same day that Big Tech icons were invited in front of Congress to address concerns with tech censorship, I received the following email. The email relates to my attempt to advertise my new book on Amazon. Amazon now had problems with my book again, this time in regards to my advertising:

(Please note that this book is not on any best seller list. It is not backed by any big publisher. Based on prior efforts I didn’t even attempt the humiliating exercise of asking a big publisher to look at it. I tried this in the past to no avail. So I self-published this book.)

The link in the email took me to my book on Amazon:

My book contains none of the items given as reasons to prevent me from advertising the book. There is no further excuse given. Amazon just wants me to stop advertising my book on their site. Again, there is no number to call – no one to speak to. It appears that Amazon just doesn’t want the content of this book shared.

Big tech is a real and present danger. I am just a little guy but if they do this to me, they censor others as well.

If you are a conservative in America today who believes in the rule of law, prosperity, hard work and the truth you are targeted by the left.

If you dare write about the accomplishments of President Trump and the systemic corruption in the Obama Administration and his Deep State, you are disparaged, prevented from speaking and attacked.

This is happening every day in every mainstream and social media platform, including Facebook, Twitter and others. This is what I write about and want to get out but I can’t. I am being censored by the same entities I attempt to write about who are censoring the Gateway Pundit and many other large conservative websites.



It’s sad that in today’s world, global elites and corporations are doing all they can to shut down free speech in America. Why do they not like, cherish or fight for freedom? Why do they censor those that do?

