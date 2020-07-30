https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/one-sleaziest-dishonest-figures-history-tucker-carlson-goes-off-obama-compares-us-police-racist-democrat-bull-connor/

Former President Barack Obama delivered the eulogy at Congressman John Lewis’s funeral on Thursday in Atlanta, Georgia.

Classless Obama used John Lewis’s funeral for political purposes, attacked Trump and pushed mail-in voting.

Barack Obama also compared the police in America to racist Alabama Democrat Bull Connor.

Tucker Carlson: Now, Barack Obama, one of the sleaziest and most dishonest figures in the history of American politics used George Floyd’s death at a funeral to attack the police. Here’s what he said.

Barack Obama: Bull Connor may be gone. But today we witness with our own eyes police officers kneeling on the necks of black Americans.

Tucker Carlson: Bull Connor! The country fallen apart riven by racial strife and tribalism, and one of the most respected people in the whole country decides to pour gasoline on that and compare the police to Bull Connor? As if America and Minneapolis is like Birmingham, Alabama in 1963? It’s insane. It’s wreckless!