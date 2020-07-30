https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/247-people-watching-joe-biden-attempt-read-teleprompter-basement/

77-year-old Joe Biden is hiding in his Delaware basement again.

Biden spoke at AFT Union’s virtual convention on Thursday about what he plans to do to support teachers and educators.

Only 247 people were watching the livestream on YouTube several minutes into the event.

247 people are watching Joe Biden attempt to read the teleprompter in his basement pic.twitter.com/XAGfwZ6lIN — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) July 30, 2020

Biden this week actually claimed over 340 million people have watched his livestream events.

WATCH:

Biden gets location wrong, sounds lost, has live feed cut twice & claims OVER 340 MILLION people watched him on TV from his basement! 🤣🤣🤣 @JoeBiden pic.twitter.com/vOcmHgPcZV — 🇺🇸Maggie VandenBerghe🇺🇸 (@FogCityMidge) July 29, 2020

Swing voters in Michigan recently said they will vote for President Trump in the November election because they believe Biden is a “puppet” who is “not mentally capable of being president.”

They also said that they don’t watch Biden’s livestream events.

In contrast, President Trump’s Tulsa rally in June had more than 11 million views, giving Fox News their largest Saturday night audience in history.

