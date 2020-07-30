https://thehill.com/homenews/house/509765-pelosi-responds-to-trump-floating-election-delay-by-quoting-from-constitution

Speaker Nancy PelosiNancy PelosiHouse GOP Steering Committee selects four members for new committee positions Pelosi huddles with chairmen on surprise billing but deal elusive Hillicon Valley: House panel grills tech CEOs during much anticipated antitrust hearing | TikTok to make code public as it pushes back against ‘misinformation’ | House Intel panel expands access to foreign disinformation evidence MORE (D-Calif.) responded to President Trump Donald John TrumpGovernors’ approval ratings drop as COVID-19 cases mount Gohmert says he will take hydroxychloroquine as COVID-19 treatment Virginia governor, senators request CDC aid with coronavirus outbreak at immigrant detention facility MORE’s tweet floating the idea of moving the November elections by tweeting a quote from the Constitution that cites the congressional authority needed to do so.

“Article II, Section 1 of the Constitution states: ‘The Congress may determine the Time of choosing the Electors, and the Day on which they shall give their Votes; which Day shall be the same throughout the United States,’” Pelosi tweeted Thursday.

Pelosi’s tweet was in response to Trump’s tweet from earlier in the day floating the idea of moving Election Day — which as president he lacks the power to do unilaterally. He also again slammed mail-in voting, with baseless claims that it leads to voter fraud.

“With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???” Trump tweeted.

After the president’s tweet, “President Pelosi” trended on Twitter, with users noting that even if an election is delayed, Trump’s term in office would be up in January, making Pelosi the next in line.

Trump’s Thursday morning tweet marked the first time the president has raised the idea of delaying the November elections, an idea he previously rejected amid concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

Election Day takes place on the Tuesday after the first Monday in November, as determined by federal law. Moving the date would require an act of Congress.

