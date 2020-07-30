http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/WBMHSb6K5cI/

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – Journalists in Vice President Mike Pence’s motorcade are reporting separate accidents on the way to Greensburg. A minor crash involving a bus in the motorcade, and later, an accident involving motorbike escorts have been reported.

The motorcade reportedly came to a standstill around 11 a.m. Thursday morning. There doesn’t appear to be much damage to the bus as the motorcade went by.

Vice President Pence is uninjured, journalists say, and was transferred to a limo from the bus.

There is also what reportedly appears to be an accident involving two motorbike escorts. Journalists saw two bikes on the ground and the vice president talking to one of the bikers.

On Twitter after the reported crashes, he said: “Grateful for all of the law enforcement officers who support us and help get us safely to where we are going each day.”

Vice President Pence is making a campaign stop today in western Pennsylvania to show the Trump administration’s support of law enforcement.

The first stop will be at the Greensburg Police Department for a “Cops for Trump” event and the goal of the event is to reaffirm the administration’s commitment against defunding the police.

Following that event, Vice President Pence will be touring the Guy Chemical Company in Somerset.

The tour is part of the “Great American Comeback Tour” and will feature guest speakers discussing policies that will drive America’s economic recovery following the coronavirus pandemic.