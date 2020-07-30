https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/pete-king-newsmaxtv-election-delay/2020/07/30/id/979781

Rep. Pete King, R-N.Y., told Newsmax TV on Thursday that President Donald Trump “is making a mistake” by calling to delay U.S. elections if states push universal mail-in ballots.

Trump tweeted on Thursday morning: “With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???”

“Quite frankly, I think the president is making a mistake on this,” King said on “The National Report” later that day.

He added that the American people may have “some doubts” about mail-in ballots and absentee ballots, “but to talk about changing the date of the election, I think that creates unnecessary issue for Democrats. I’m willing to let the president go forward, fight this on the merits… [but] you can’t be changing the election, it hasn’t happened in over 200 years. I think it can end up boomeranging on the president.”

The congressman said, “I understand his anger, I understand his concern, but I think that is going to create far more problems than it’s worth.”

King also addressed the situation in Portland, and the deployment of federal officers from the Department of Homeland Security to crackdown on protests, saying, “we have to monitor this very carefully to make sure that Portland keeps its word,” and protects the federal courthouse that federal officers are protecting once they leave.

“My concern would be that once Homeland Security does pull out, that the governor in Oregon and elected officials will take a walk. So, if the elected officials follow-through, that’s one thing, but I think that Homeland Security should stay there… to ensure that the law enforcement authorities and the politicians in Oregon live up to their end of this.”

