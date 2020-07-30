https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/race-police-gallup/2020/07/30/id/979739

More than 4 in 10 Black Americans said in a new poll said they had encounters with police officers over the past year that were not positive.

Results from the Gallup poll:

75% of adults said they had a positive experience with the police over the last year. That breaks down to 79% of whites, 68% of Hispanics, and 59% of Blacks.

49% of Hispanics, 44% of whites, and 42% of Blacks said they had an interaction with police over the last year.

The issue of Black Americans’ interactions with police has come under intense scrutiny following the killing of George Floyd, who died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly 9 minutes on May 25.

The poll was conducted using the probability-based Gallup Panel from June 23-July 6. No margin of error was provided.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

