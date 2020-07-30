http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/wB2yH_eJxj8/

A new poll has revealed that an overwhelming majority of college democrats support the removal of statues of America’s Founding Fathers. Students around the nation have launched campaigns that call for the removal of campus statues of American icons such as George Washington and Thomas Jefferson. Only four percent of college republicans agree.

According to a poll by the College Fix, 73 percent of Democratic college students support recent efforts to remove statues of American icons. By contrast, only four percent of Republican college students said that they supported the removal of statues of the Founding Fathers.

Although some leftist respondents conceded that the Founding Fathers made positive contributions to American society, they argue that they should not be “memorialized” on American college campuses because of their attitudes on race.

“The founding fathers did some good things. They also did some bad things. I don’t see why we need to memorialize them,” one Democratic student at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater said.

Some students pushed back against recent campaigns to erase America’s history. One student pointed out that leftists often minimize the flaws of progressive icons like Martin Luther King Jr.

“We don’t expect these people to be perfect, we expect them to be excellent. And by the way, Washington freed his slaves after his death and so did Jefferson (not all, but some). Would you support taking down MLK’s statue because he was homophobic?” a student from the Worcester Polytechnic Institute argued.

Even some educators have been arrested after participating in the destruction of statues of individuals that have shaped the United States. Breitbart News reported in June that Rhode Island middle school teacher Derrick Garforth was arrested in connection to the vandalism of a statue of Christopher Columbus in Providence, Rhode Island.

Breitbart News reported in June that protesters tore down a statue of Thomas Jefferson at a high school in Portland, Oregon. “We’re taking this city back,” one protester said. “One school at a time. One racist statue at a time.”

