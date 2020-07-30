https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/president-trump-suggests-delaying-election-americans-can-vote-person/

Without a clear message for the American public Democrats hope they can swing the 2020 election by other measures.

The Democrat Party is pushing mail-in voting knowing it is easier to cheat that way.

For them power is everything.

On Thursday President Trump suggested in a tweet that the November 3rd election be postponed until Americans can vote in person.

President Trump: With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???

TRENDING: TGP at Tech Hearing: Rep. Greg Steube Grills Google CEO on Why Google Is Hiding Gateway Pundit — Steube Demands Evidence Within 2 Weeks! (VIDEO)

This ought to make a few headlines today!

With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote??? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 30, 2020

President Trump tweeted this out on mail-in voting earlier.

Mail-In Voting is already proving to be a catastrophic disaster. Even testing areas are way off. The Dems talk of foreign influence in voting, but they know that Mail-In Voting is an easy way for foreign countries to enter the race. Even beyond that, there’s no accurate count! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 30, 2020

Earlier this week a Philly new channel tried to experiment with mail-in voting.

21% of the votes never made it back to the mailbox.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



You Might Like









[embedded content]