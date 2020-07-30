https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/put-me-on-will-you-can-you-hear-me-biden-frustrated-with-staffers-as-his-livestream-event-marred-by-technical-issues-video/

This was painful to watch.

Biden spoke at AFT Union’s virtual convention on Thursday about what he plans to do to support teachers and educators.

Only 247 people were watching the livestream several minutes into the event.

The livestream event was also marred by technical issues.

At one point Biden became frustrated with his staffers because he couldn’t hear anyone.

Biden looked like an idiot with a mask dangling from his ear. Why is he wearing a mask in his basement?

“We cannot hear you.” – AFT President Randi Weingarten “Put me on, will you. Can you hear me?” – a frustrated Joe Biden said.

WATCH:

Joe Biden is having some technical issues at the AFT Convention today. “We cannot hear you.” – AFT President Randi Weingarten “Put me on, will you. Can you hear me?” – Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/vAJfUcNKeZ — Francis Brennan (@FrancisBrennan) July 30, 2020

Biden also couldn’t communicate properly with a Zoom meeting attendee.

“Never mind… I’ll be quiet” Joe said as he had to have Zoom technology explained to him. AWKWARD!

WATCH:

“Never mind… I’ll be quiet” says Joe Biden after repeatedly failing to communicate with zoom meeting attendee & having zoom technology explained to him… awkward! pic.twitter.com/x7mibAJJBp — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) July 30, 2020

