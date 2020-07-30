https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/radical-st-louis-county-prosecutor-wesley-bell-reopened-michael-brown-case-not-find-enough-evidence-charge-officer-darren-wilson/

Last week St Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell and his new Head of the St Louis County Conviction Review Unit, Dana Balzer, held a press conference to discuss an investigation into the recent Galleria Mall shooting in St Louis.

Then Bell surprised onlookers by announcing charges against two police officers in a separate investigation who reportedly fired at a suspect after the suspect reportedly tried to run them over.

Neither Bell or Balzer had any idea what they were talking about in regards to the arrests of police officers.

Bell appeared to have trouble reading his notes and appeared severely incompetent and perhaps illiterate.

It’s no surprise Bell participated in the Michael Brown related riots in St Louis in 2014 per the Guardian.

On Thursday Wesley Bell announced he reopened the Michael Brown case from 2014.

Bell also announced he will not charge former Police Officer Darren Wilson agreeing with the original verdict in 2014.

Even this radical could not find enough evidence to charge Darren Wilson.

KSDK reported:

Bell said his office did not announce the new investigation and parts of the office were not aware of the ongoing investigation to avoid outside influence on the case. “What was important to us was we didn’t want to create a circus if we announced we were looking at it,” Bell said. “We didn’t want any outside or undue pressure to push us in one direction or another. We wanted to have the opportunity to look at it, give it a fair, fresh set of eyes and go where the facts took us, and that’s what we did.” Brown’s father, Michael Brown Sr., called for Bell’s office to launch a new investigation last August on the fifth anniversary of his son’s death. “It was a day I thought I would never see, a day that has changed my life forever — although I have been forced to learn how to cope with his absence,” Brown Sr. said on the steps of the St. Louis County Justice Center on Aug. 9, 2019. “I would never guess the fact that my son would no longer be here, and justice has not been served.”

Read the rest here.

