https://www.theepochtimes.com/rep-jim-banks-castigates-china-for-its-propaganda-and-coronavirus-coverup_3444941.html

The Chinese Communist Party has a massive global apparatus to spread propaganda, from paid inserts in The Washington Post and The New York Times to networks of Twitter bots.

China Daily is one of nine Chinese outlets that have been designated as foreign missions by the State Department.

Earlier this year, the Chinese regime launched an aggressive campaign to deflect blame for its coverup and weaponization of the coronavirus outbreak.

In this episode, we sit down with Indiana Congressman Jim Banks, one of the first to demand reparations from the Chinese regime for its deadly coverup of the CCP virus.

This is American Thought Leaders 🇺🇸, and I’m Jan Jekielek.

American Thought Leaders is an Epoch Times show available on YouTube, Facebook, and The Epoch Times website.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

