Individual liberty, respect for private property and other freedoms are what made America great, but the new wave of progressivism threatens to cancel that history, Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., told Newsmax TV.

“I give tours of the Capitol in the evening, and I talk about the great constitutional principles that are symbolized in our United States Capitol,” Buck told Thursday’s “Spicer & Co.”

“One of the movements that’s going on at this point in time in our history is to try to deny our history, to try to cancel our culture,” Buck said. “It is so important for Americans to try to understand what made us great, and why we need to make sure that before we move on before we amend our constitution, we do it in a thorough and thoughtful way.”

In his new book, “Capitol of Freedom: Restoring American Greatness,” co-authored with Shonda Werry, Buck explores the ideas of limited government, individual freedom and other ideas laid out in the Constitution.

“This book really, chapter by chapter, talks about the Second Amendment and religious freedom, so many issues that are important to Americans,” Buck said.

