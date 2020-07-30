https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/report-john-brennan-finally-blocked-accessing-classified-information/

Former CIA director John Brennan is working on a memoir but can’t access his own classified notes.

He found this out recently because he is working on a book and tried to access them.

It couldn’t happen to a nicer member of the deep state.

The Washington Examiner reports:

John Brennan blocked from accessing classified information Former CIA Director John Brennan, a vocal critic of President Trump, found out he had been blocked from accessing his classified notes and records while working on his new memoir. He writes in his forthcoming book, Undaunted: My Fight Against America’s Enemies, at Home and Abroad, that after months of “haggling” he discovered the CIA was abiding by the directive Trump gave in August 2018 “that purportedly forbids anyone in the intelligence community from sharing classified information with me.” The White House confirmed the directive was being enforced, which is news considering the New York Times reported in May of last year that the president never revoked Brennan’s security clearance. “The President has constitutional authority to control access to classified information, which he exercised here in view of Mr. Brennan’s erratic behavior and the President’s belief that access to classified information should be solely for the benefit of the government and the American people,” White House spokesman Judd Deere said.

Brennan is lucky he’s not facing jail… yet.

Until there are formal charges brought against @JohnBrennan he needs to be repeatedly and incessantly reminded that govt classified information does not belong to him and he has no “right” to it. https://t.co/XA6xInwQWU — JT (@BrotherLiberty) July 30, 2020

Why are these folks not in jail: Joe Pientka, Kevin Clinesmith, Peter Strzok, John Brennan, James Clapper, Jim Comey, McCabe, Lisa Page, Sally Yates, Susan Rice, Loretta Lynch, Rosenstein, Victoria Nuland, and many others. — OKCbizbroker (@OKCbizbroker) July 24, 2020

you are the enemy John Brennan. you have subverted the American people, spied on us, incited violence against us, and attempted to remove our duly elected President. go get in the sea, John. — ‘ (@NewYearsDani) July 29, 2020

The American people have not forgotten a thing.

Cross posted from American Lookout.

