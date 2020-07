https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/cruz-graham-election-delay/2020/07/30/id/979773

Multiple conservative U.S. lawmakers on Thursday pushed back against fellow Republican President Donald Trump’s suggestion to delay the Nov. 3 presidential election, saying the contest would be held as planned even as they backed his concerns about mail-in voting.

“We should not delay the election,” Republican Sen. Ted Cruz told reporters. Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham also told reporters: “I think delaying the election probably wouldn’t be a good idea.”

U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, the top Republican on the U.S. House Administration Committee, wrote in a tweet that there would “be no delay.”

