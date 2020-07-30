https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/secfootball-coronavirus-covid-schedule/2020/07/30/id/979868

The Southeastern Conference has announced on Thursday it will adopt a 10-game schedule that will only include conference games, a format accepted by two other athletic conferences.

Those games will begin on September 26, three weeks after the previous Labor Day weekend opening.

“This new plan for a football schedule is consistent with the educational goals of our universities to allow for the safe and orderly return to campus of their student populations and to provide a healthy learning environment during these unique circumstances presented by the COVID-19 virus,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement. “This new schedule supports the safety measures that are being taken by each of our institutions to ensure the health of our campus communities.”

The SEC announcement has created a conflict with the previously announced ACC schedule, in which teams from both conferences were expected to play one another.

The inter-conference games that have been axed include Georgia-Georgia Tech, Florida-Florida State, Kentucky-Louisville, and South Carolina-Clemson.

The announcement will eliminate other non-conference power 5 matchups like Tennessee-Oklahoma, LSU-Texas, Mississippi State-NC State, Baylor-Ole Miss, Arkansas-Notre Dame, and Vanderbilt-Kansas State.

Playing a conference only schedule may save the SEC millions in a season that may not happen at all because of high coronavirus numbers around the country.

“We believe these schedule adjustments offer the best opportunity to complete a full season by giving us the ability to adapt to the fluid nature of the virus and the flexibility to adjust schedules as necessary if disruptions occur,” Sankey said.

