With negotiations on the next coronavirus stimulus bill appearing to be at a standstill, the most important matter is taking care of people who have lost their jobs, Sen. Rick Scott said.

“We’ve got to help our small businesses, and this has got to be a stimulus bill where we’re focused on how do we get this economy going again,” the Florida Republican said on Fox Business’ “Mornings With Maria.” “We need to have tax cuts. We need to have liability protection for small businesses, and we can’t keep wasting money…we have spent over $50,000 in just already in the bills that we’ve passed per unemployed person. How much has actually gotten to anybody that lost their job?”

However, the bill being proposed has money in it for a new FBI building, and in past bills for renovations to the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, but this time around, senators must be sure to concentrate on getting the economy going, help the unemployed, and help small businesses open again, said Scott.

However, it will be difficult to get a bill passed because Democrats want to spend money, said Scott.

“They want us to bail out the bad budgets, the prior budgets of states that don’t want to live within their means like Illinois, New York, California, and New Jersey,” said Scott. “I’m going to fight that. This is somebody’s money.”

More than $500 billion has already been given to states, said Scott, along with access to loan amounts of $500 million and money to deals with Medicaid costs, “and that’s not enough.”

Meanwhile, $105 billion is allocated for the nation’s schools, and “we’re clearly looking at that,” said Scott. “We’ve got to get our schools open. We need to get our teachers comfortable to come back. We have to give people an option.”

