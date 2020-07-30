https://pjmedia.com/election/jeff-reynolds/2020/07/30/settle-for-biden-is-real-and-its-spectacular-n732029

A Biden-adjacent social media project that started off slowly in February has suddenly exploded, and it’s everything we need to know about the Joe Biden campaign. A website, Twitter account, and Instagram account have been created, called Settle for Biden, and it’s a way to convince disappointed leftists to vote for Joe Biden despite their utter lack of enthusiasm.

It’s brilliant.

IT’S TIME TO SETTLE. Settle for Biden is a grassroots group of former Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders supporters who recognize Joe Biden’s flaws but know that our nation will not survive four more years of Donald Trump.

One of their Instagram memes reads, “Over the past few weeks, we’ve grown from an account run by one former Bernie Sanders volunteer into a grassroots collective of volunteers from around the country. We believe it’s important for our followers to understand who we are and what drives us.”

Another reads, “All of us are under 25 – and some of us aren’t even old enough to vote.”

And this one: “Joe Biden isn’t perfect but we’ll settle for white lies over white supremacy … and a president we can influence over a president we can’t.”

That one, in particular, appears to acknowledge Biden’s cognitive issues and openly call for manipulating the leader of the free world.

As satirical as this whole thing sounds, it appears to be an earnest effort to bolster Biden’s campaign.

This from their website:

Settle for Biden is a progressive grassroots organization comprised primarily of former Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren supporters. We firmly believe that Donald Trump is an existential threat to the future of our people, our nation, and our planet. We don’t like all of Joe Biden’s policies but we recognize that he is running on the most progressive platform in American history and that not supporting him would literally endanger the lives and livelihoods of millions of Americans. Former Vice President Biden will be prepared on his first day in office to restore America’s place in the global sphere. He will be prepared to bring about the unity we need in the wake of recent civil unrest spurred by the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and the countless other unarmed Black Americans killed by police in this country. Joe Biden will restore the United States’ place in the world. He will be a president for every American, not just those who voted for him. Joe Biden will be a president who won’t keep us up at night. And right now, that’s the least the American people can possibly ask for.

The least we can possibly ask for? THAT’S THE SPIRIT!

Right before you vote for Joe pic.twitter.com/DWPzn2wFec — Settle for Biden (@SettleForBiden) July 30, 2020

Through the power of memes, they hope to encourage Democrats that, hey, Biden ain’t that bad, and he certainly isn’t the Bad Orange Man. Sure, the #YangGang and the #Squad and the #BernieBros feel like they got screwed (again) in the process. Sure, Biden may have some cognitive issues. Sure, the 60% of voters in the Democratic primary wanted a full-on communist instead of a lifetime politician and swamp creature. But, by God, he’s our guy!

Wait. Is that trouble in paradise?

Man, ya’ll stole your concept and logo from a @TheGoodLiars joke, rode the wave of people mistaking you for them, and the worst part is that you don’t even GET the joke. You’re being so earnest. pic.twitter.com/TfTkUu61tI — Mary Traina (@marytraina) July 30, 2020

Apparently, even the Settle for Biden account has been accused of plagiarism. Which, truth be told, is kind of fitting. Settle for a penny, settle for a pound, or something. Settle for Biden!

Jeff Reynolds is the author of the book, “Behind the Curtain: Inside the Network of Progressive Billionaires and Their Campaign to Undermine Democracy,” available at www.WhoOwnsTheDems.com. Jeff hosts a podcast at anchor.fm/BehindTheCurtain. You can follow him on Twitter @ChargerJeff, and on Parler at @RealJeffReynolds.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

