https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/george-soros-district-attorneys-police-reform-jail/2020/07/30/id/979763

Political investments made over several years by George Soros and other left-wing donors to support district attorneys may be starting to pay off as many push for new practices that would reduce prosecutions and incarcerations, Fox News reports.

Soros, through the Justice & Public Safety PAC and other groups, has been spending millions of dollars on prosecutorial races over the past several years.

Since helping their candidates get elected, many have been making headway in pushing for reforms.

One of the candidates that Soros backed is St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner. She made headlines when she announced her office was bringing felony charges against Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the couple who brandished guns outside their home as protesters marched by in June.

Another prosecutor that was supported by Soros is Cook County, Ill. State’s Attorney Kim Foxx. She was put in the spotlight when she dismissed the case against actor Jussie Smollett, who was accused of faking a hate crime attack against himself. Smollett’s case was later taken over by a special prosecutor who filed new charges.

Foxx already won her Democratic primary as she seeks reelection. She said her office will likely dismiss cases involving protests or curfew violations, Fox News reports.

Since she took office in 2016, a Law Enforcement Legal Defense Fund report found a 13% reduction in guilty pleas or verdicts in felony cases and a 39% increase in dropped or lost cases.

On the west coast, San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin, who received Soros-tied contributions, recently defended the movement to defund police.

Boudin is part of the “Truth, Justice and Reconciliation Commissions,” which along with the Grassroots Law Project, an organization co-founded by activist Shaun King that calls for defunding police.

Other Soros-supported district attorneys including, Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner and Suffolk County, Mass., DA Rachael Rollins, are also serving on the commissions with Boudin, according to Fox News.

Soros dumped $1.45 million into a PAC backing Krasner, according to Fox News.

Real Justice PAC, co-founded by Shaun King, aims to elect prosecutors who will fix the “broken criminal justice system.” Since 2018, the PAC has helped 29 head prosecutors and state attorneys general including several who also were backed by Soros, such as Gardner, Boudin, Rollins and Becton. The organization also is backing the 2020 campaigns of Foxx and 13 other candidates seeking office.

One 2020 candidate Real Justice candidate already has won their election.

Multnomah County, Ore., District Attorney Mike Schmidt, will take office on Aug. 1. His jurisdiction includes Portland, which has been experiencing ongoing riots calling for racial justice.

Schmidt has said that he would consider dropping charges against nonviolent protesters, according to local NBC affiliate KGW.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

