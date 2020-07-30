https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/stunning-vacationing-british-family-finds-two-illegal-african-migrants-roof-rack-luggage-missing-video/

Surprise!

A British family was shocked to find two Africans in their car rack instead of their luggage during a trip to France.

The family found two African migrant stowaways in their roof rack. The two Africans climbed out when the rack was opened. The family’s luggage was missing.

You can hear the mother ask, “Where’s our stuff?” But the dazed Africans just slink away.

The Local reported:

TRENDING: President Trump Suggests Delaying Election Until Americans Can Vote in Person

Two British tourists have filed a police complaint after discovering that two young African migrants had hidden in the storage box of their car, hoping to make their way to the UK. The British couple stopped at a service station on the A29 in Normandy and heard a noise coming from the rooftop luggage box of their car. When they opened it they were astonished to find two young migrants hiding inside, reported France Bleu radio. It is believed the two – 16-year-olds from Eritrea and Guinea according to the gendarmerie – had targeted the car because of its British plates, believing it would take them over the border and into the UK. In fact the couple and their children had just arrived in France and were heading to their holiday destination. A video posted online appears to show the moment the two migrants are discovered in the roof box.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



You Might Like









[embedded content]