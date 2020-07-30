https://www.theblaze.com/rubin-report/big-tech-november-election

In this episode of “The Rubin Report,” BlazeTV host Dave Rubin sat down with Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) to talk about Big Tech’s election meddling, the dangers of democratic socialism, and whether the woke outrage mobs will spare the virtue signalling liberal elites of Silicon Valley and Hollywood.

Cruz detailed evidence he’s seen of shadow-bans and search result manipulation that was used in the 2016 election and discussed the alarming number of votes Big Tech could swing in the November election. He also weighed in on President Donald Trump’s threats to repeal section 230 of the Communications Decency Act and shared why he worries about rigged elections under Silicon Valley’s near-monopoly level of power and influence.

