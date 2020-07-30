https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/list-long-ruth-bader-ginsburg-fought-health-emergencies-courage-humane-democrat-telling-step-focus-health/

This past week news broke that Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was again in the hospital.

The judge is 87 years old and has been battling cancer for some time now.



Justice Ginsburg is celebrated by the left with movies and books written about her in practically poetic verse. She has been on the court since President Bill Clinton’s appointment in 1993 — 27 years now. The Jimmy Carter appointed Judge to the DC Court of Appeals is now 87-years-old and is battling cancer — again.

On Wednesday The Gateway Pundit reported that Justice Ginsburg underwent non-surgical treatment to replace a stent in her liver.

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg revealed earlier this month that her liver cancer had returned. The 87-year-old revealed in a statement earlier this month that she began a course of chemotherapy to treat a recurrence of cancer on May 19. Ginsburg said her most recent scan on July 7th, “Indicated significant reduction of the liver lesions and no new disease.”

** On July 14, 2020 Ginsburg was hospitalized for a possible infection.

** On May 5, 2020 she was also hospitalized for an infection.

** On April 1- Fools Day The Gateway Pundit reported that Ginsburg was supposedly working out during the coronavirus. In February 2017 far-left Politico reported on Ginsburg’s ‘workout routine’ – Illustration of Justice Ginsburg’s workout by Politico, February 2017. Justice Ginsburg was working very hard on her recovery:

** Last November 2019 Ginsburg was again released from a hospital after a health scare.

** Also in November 2019 we reported that Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 86, was too ill to show up to court. “RBG” was not on the bench and missed oral arguments and according to a court spox, she was home with a stomach virus.

** In August 2019 Ginsburg shared with an audience in a rare public appearance that she was alive and on her way to being very well. Ginsburg was recovering from a malignant tumor found on her pancreas.

** In February 2019 a picture supposedly taken of Ginsburg was actually from November 2018.

** In December 2018 she underwent an operation to remove cancerous growths from her lungs.

** The cancerous growths in her lungs were discovered after a fall that resulted in three fractured ribs.

** In 2015 Ginsburg fell asleep at Obama’s State of the Union address and USAToday suggested this was because she was not completely sober.

** In 2009, two growths were removed from her pancreas, one of which was benign, along with her spleen, the Washington Post reported at the time.

** Ginsburg endured a lengthy battle with colorectal cancer in 1999.

For anyone who knows someone 87-years-old, there is a very small percent that could do the job of a Supreme Court Justice. There is no doubt that RBG must have a hard working staff to help her along, especially in her absence.

Pancreatic cancer has the highest mortality rate of all major cancers.

We must salute Justice Ginsburg for her heroic perseverance during all of these medical emergencies.

But at the same time it is truly sad that no one in the Democrat Party has asked her to step down and concentrate on her health.

Isn’t it time for Ruth to relax and enjoy her remaining days on earth knowing she did her best?

Where are the Democrat leaders? Is there no one with enough compassion to tell this public servant to step down and concentrate on her health?

It’s time.

