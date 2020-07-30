https://pjmedia.com/columns/stephen-kruiser/2020/07/30/the-morning-briefing-never-trumpers-leg-hump-every-leftist-narrative-just-to-make-friends-n727566

Behold the Low-T Never Trump Embarrassment

Happy Thursday, dear brilliant readers of the Kruiser Morning Briefing.

We’re on a journey today to the not-too-distant past. A past when moderate squish Republicans could play nice with real conservatives just to thwart the Democrats.

A time, my friends, before Never Trump.

Yes, it was a brief union. When the Tea Party movement was started by real conservatives its success made it attractive to a host of moderate Republican grifters who wanted to hang out with us because we threw better parties. Grifters who would one day self-identify as “Never Trump.”

A sad little group, the Never Trump kids are. They go through life balling their fists, stomping their feet, and being mad at all the wrong things. They turn on their friends to hang out with the kids who they’ve ridiculously misidentified as the popular crowd.

Never Trump began in 2016 when a bunch of pasty and doughy Republican soy boys realized they weren’t ever going to get anyone to clap for Jeb! Bush. Their original intention was to derail any hope of Donald Trump getting elected. They were aiding and abetting the Hillary Clinton campaign and they were doing it under the false pretense of being principled.

In reality, the Never Trump crowd is one of the least principled groups in the history of American politics, which is a truly bottom-feeding feat. They’re all about the money, and they are making piles of it because there is a lot of gold in them thar turncoat hills.

((AP Photo/Evan Agostini, File))

I don’t begrudge them the money. I’m a real conservative so I never get mad at people who find a way to make an extra buck legally. What bothers me is the pretense of being more principled than I am that these Never Trump hustlers are trying to sell.

In American politics, there is a surefire way to determine the Republican and/or conservative credibility of someone. If the person in question is receiving mostly favorable coverage in the mainstream media then he or she is not even in the ballpark of Republican/conservative.

While he isn’t pictured in this post for legal reasons, I would like to focus for a moment on David French, formerly of the National Review and currently involved with a Never Trump tantrum site called The Dispatch.

French has been a particularly tedious little nit in the Never Trump era. I’d never even heard of the guy until he hit his Never Trump stride and I used to actually pay attention to the National Review. He’s a mundane writer full of not-so-hot Never Trump takes who, like his Never Trump cohorts, has found a financial groove in which to pimp his “principles.”

French’s latest “principled conservative” stand found him attacking pro-life Christians, which our old friend Ace brilliantly tore apart here.

In modern social media parlance, any variation of “you’re not really pro-life if…” is always issued by a leftist who really doesn’t care if any babies are killed.

David French just dug in with the baby killers.

((AP Photo/Jim Salter, File))

Yeah, Davey, you’re a good friend to the pro-abort crowd now. You should be used to hanging out with your former enemies now that you’ve had almost four years of Never Trump tantrum experience.

As we get closer to the election all of the Never Trump types will be abasing themselves at the feet of their leftists masters in the hope of a higher place in the new kingdom.

If you pushed David French into a corner and demanded he defend his Never Trump “principles” he would decline. He rather fawn all over the Democrat running for president because he is full of daddy issues that make him act out and desperately beg for attention.

Worth It. Throw At These Cheaters All (Short) Season Long.

Joe Kelly has been suspended for eight games by MLB. He is appealing and available for tonight’s game. Dodger Manager Dave Roberts will serve his one-game suspension tonight and Bob Geren will serve as manager. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 29, 2020

Makes Her Even Hotter

Schitt’s Creek’s Annie Murphy choked on bacon while learning about her Emmy nomination https://t.co/Hf1ojm1KtN — Vulture (@vulture) July 30, 2020

PJM Linktank

Why Does Amazon Blacklist Conservatives and Christians? Matt Gaetz Wants to Know

Seth Rogen: Israel Is ‘Ridiculous, Antiquated,’ And ‘Based on Lies About Other People’s Land’

Prog Biden is a nightmare. Here’s Why Biden’s $2 Trillion Climate-Change Plan Will Meet Guaranteed Resistance

Seriously, watch this. WATCH: Google CEO Squirms as Jim Jordan Asks if Google Will ‘Tailor Its Features’ to Help Joe Biden

She crazy. Ocasio-Cortez Gets Hysterical About ‘Unmarked’ Police Vehicle Arresting Wanted Criminal

Dems Yell ‘Put Your Mask On’ to Shut Up Jim Jordan. His Response Was Epic

#TrueStory ‘Big Tech Is Out to Get Conservatives,’ Jim Jordan Warns. He Gave 15 Examples

Treacher: Mysterious Seed Packets from China Are Showing Up in U.S. Mailboxes: ‘Treat Them Like They Are Radioactive,’ Officials Warn

Pentagon Releases Plan for U.S. to Withdraw 12,000 Troops From Germany

When the Cancel Culture Becomes a Caricature of Itself

Have they even met the feds? Good Luck With That: Portland City Commissioner Fines Feds For ‘Illegal’ Fence – $200k and Counting

Worst news for Dems: people hate crime. Summer of Love: Huge Majority of Americans Now Concerned About Rising Crime, Feckless Democrat Prosecutors

Barr is Eric Holder without the rap sheet. The Top Ten Epic Moments During the House Judiciary Committee Hearing With AG Barr

Teachers’ Unions are Satan. Teachers’ Union Threatens ‘Safety Walkout’ if Schools Don’t Keep Them Safe

Biden’s Lies for Black (and White-Privilege Guilt) Votes

VodkaPundit: Insanity Wrap #16: Biden Gets Lost in a Gym, Plus Murder Hornets Mystery Solved

VDH: Our Summer of Cultural Suicide

1619 Project Founder Admits It’s ‘Not a History,’ But a Fight to ‘Control the National Narrative’

They totally seem like they care about people. DESPICABLE: Karen Wishes Death on Kids for Going Mask-Less

If Biden Is Elected, Residents Fleeing Chaotic Cities Like Seattle and Portland Are in for a Rude Awakening

VIP

Me: A Biden Victory Will Be Especially Awful for Beleaguered Law Enforcement Officers

Be Not Afraid. In the End, We Win, They Lose

VIP Gold

This is why you go Gold. LIVE NOW: VIP Gold Live Chat with VodkaPundit, Kruiser, and Preston

Mask Mandate Enforcement Exposes Futility Of Gun-Free Zones

From the Mothership and Beyond

Coronavirus: Samsung profits soar on work from home demand

St. Louis Couple Say Charges Are Politically Motivated, Want Prosecutor Off Case

So there’s that…Anti-Policing Group Says Cops Shouldn’t Have Pursued Murder Suspects

Sure, let’s go with that, paste-eaters: Politico Attacks Trump, Conservatives Over Chicago Violence

NYC Mayor Blames Court Closures For Crime Spike As Shootings Top 2019 Totals

Not in my ‘hood. Are Ammo Shortages The New Normal For 2020?

Schlichter: Democrat Liars Are Barely Even Trying to Fool Us Anymore

WATCH: Doctor on MSNBC Clearly Doesn’t Understand Why Americans Are Against Another Lockdown

Seattle Police Union Leader Responds to Mayor’s Conspiracy Theory About Martial Law

WATCH: Reporter’s Mail-In Ballot Experiment Exposes the Problem with Vote By Mail

Uh Oh: Sheriff Refuses to Respond to Library’s 911 Calls

COVID-19 Could Cause Long-Term Heart Damage

Seriously, Lady: PA Dem Who AG Barr Laughed at During Clown Show Hearing Took a Racial Swipe at Him

President Trump Thanks Oscar Winner for the Endorsement

Oh, So ESPN Peddled Some Fake News about the WNBA Players Walking Out During National Anthem

The Bush family was the worst thing to ever happen to the GOP: Former Bush Staffers Join With Democrats To Turn Texas Blue

She is an awful human being. Report: Biden Allies Waging Secret Campaign Against Harris As VP?

ESPN: NBA Training Academies In China Were Physically Abusing Young Players (And The NBA Knew)

Uncertainty Over The Dakota Access Pipeline’s Future Has Oil Producers In ‘Holding Pattern’

Flashback – Biden To Oil And Gas Industry Workers: Learn To Code

NY Times: The Place Where George Floyd Died Has Become A Police No-Go Zone And A Place Of Nightly Violence

Probs. BoJo To Britons: You Fat People Are Making The Pandemic Recession Worse

Tapper is garbage that needed to be thrown out last week. CNN’s Jake Tapper Demands Jim Jordan Apologize for ‘Peaceful Protests’ Video, but Then Receipts Are Dropped

Kira: Trader Joe’s Decides Against Caving To The Mobs, Will Not Change Packaging

NEW: Gavin Newsom’s Undisclosed “Sweetheart” Bank Deals Gave Him $3.8 Million

Martha MacCallum Nails the Barr Hearing: Dems ‘Could Have Just Propped Up a Picture of Him and Yelled at It’

New York Times’ fact-check of AG Bill Barr on black-on-black homicide is just as bogus as the Washington Post’s

It’s all B.S. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announces new lockdown restrictions for everyone except protesters

Sen. Tammy Duckworth calls intel on Russian bounties ‘very credible’; Richard Grenell calls her out

Attn. MSM! Colin Powell says your reporting about Russia bounty allegations has been ‘hysterical’ and ‘out of control’

‘Definitely’: Gov. Kristi Noem tells Fox News ‘our kids are going back to school on time’

Bee Me

Biden Selects Aunt Jemima As Running Mate https://t.co/Oq3T15oM4b — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) July 29, 2020

The Kruiser Kabana

I love listening to these things taking off over my house. My hometown plane.

[embedded content]

Has anyone here ever tried a beer ice cream float? Asking for a friend.

