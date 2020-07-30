http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/4yQJvhz6Us0/

Three officers were wounded Thursday morning when a prisoner opened fire outside a Chicago police station for the 25th District.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported that the prisoner was being transported in a police vehicle and opened fire when the doors of the vehicle were opened so he could be retrieved.

One of the three wounded officers was shot in the neck and the two others received “less serious” wounds.

The prisoner was shot multiple times in return.

Police involved shooting at 25th District with hits to Chicago Police officer & offender. Officer en route to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center. Reports of another officer who sustained injuries and en route to Loyola Hospital. Media staging at Masonic. — Chicago Police Communications & News Affairs (@CPD_Media) July 30, 2020

The Chicago Tribune reported that “Chicago police Superintendent David Brown said one officer was shot in the chin and his bullet-proof vest. A second officer was shot in his vest, but the round did not penetrate it; a third was shot in the hip.”

It is not known how the prisoner got the gun.

