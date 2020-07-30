https://hotair.com/archives/ed-morrissey/2020/07/30/todays-hot-topics-relevant-radio-election-delay-nba-scandal-human-trafficking-abortion-pressure-elder-care/

Once again, I get to step outside the box and guest host the Drew Mariani Show on Relevant Radio® from 3-6 ET today! The Catholic talk-radio network is heard nationwide on the air, as well as online and through their free mobile app that plays live and podcast shows.

Today’s Relevant Radio® show includes:

Can a president delay an election? Dr. Paul Kengor discusses Donald Trump’s suggestion, and why it matters.

The NBA has another big scandal in China, after it shamed league officials into keeping silent about repression in Hong Kong. Catholic University sports-law expert Brooks Singer breaks it down for us.

What is human trafficking, where does it happen, and how can we fight it? Dr. Roza Pati of St. Thomas University School of Law explains it for us.

What is new in the fight against abortion? We’ll talk to Kathleen Gallagher and Kristi Hamrick.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to unfold, the uniquely vulnerable position of the elderly has become more high-profile than ever. Dr. Charles Camosy of Fordham University explains the ethics and challenges of honoring our fathers and mothers.

And more to come … stay tuned!

We may add more before the show starts today, plus we will have the chaplet of Divine Mercy in the second hour. We will also take your calls at 1-888-914-9149. You can also listen on the Relevant Radio® app no matter where you are in the world, so download it now. I’ll look forward to talking with you!

