President Donald Trump on Thursday met with the family of slain Fort Hood soldier Spc. Vanessa Guillen and offered to pay for her funeral, as well as promising a rigorous investigation into her death at the U.S. Army post.

Guillen, 20, was last seen in April in the parking lot of Fort Hood’s Regimental Engineer Squadron Headquarters, in Killeen, Texas, on April 22. Her remains were found on June 30.

Aaron Robinson, 20, is suspected to have attacked and killed Guillen, and contacted his girlfriend to help dispose of Guillen’s body. He died by suicide by shooting himself after officers tried to make contact.

Trump invited Guillen’s family to the White House. Speaking to the family and reporters in the Oval office on Thursday, Trump said that he was impacted by the situation, which he described as “very horrific.”

“I saw what happened to your daughter, Vanessa, who was a spectacular person, and respected and loved by everybody, including in the military,” Trump told Guillen’s mother. He added that the FBI and Department of Justice are now involved in the case, as well as people at Fort Hood.

“We didn’t want to have this swept under the rug, which could happen,” Trump said.

U.S. Army officials are are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Pfc. Vanessa Guillen, a 20-year-old Soldier stationed at Fort Hood, Texas. (Fort Hood Press Center)

Trump was surprised when he heard a funeral has not been held because investigators have not handed over Guillen’s remains to the family.

“You—you haven’t had a funeral? Because this is quite a while now,” Trump asked, and shortly later, adding, “it’s a terrible thing. When would you like to have the funeral? When?”

The family informed Trump that the funeral is planned to be in Houston and they would like the funeral to take place as soon as possible.

“As soon as possible with the funeral,” the president said. “We’ll make sure—we’ll make sure that happens. Okay, please? … And if I can help you out with the funeral, I’ll help you with that.”

Trump offered to help financially, to which Attorney Natalie Khawam, a lawyer for Guillen’s family who is on the case pro bono, responded that the military will be paying for the funeral.

“If they need something, I’ll—we’ll take care—we’ll make sure she is very respected,” Trump then said.

Khawam told Trump that Robinson allegedly used a hammer and “bludgeoned [Guillen] to death.” Robinson then “carried her body out and he buried it in the river nearby. He used a machete,” Khawam said.

Trump later said “the good thing is that he’s gone,” adding, “now we’re going to go in to see what happened.”

Khawam said that she has drafted a bill, referred to as the #IAmVanessaGuillen bill to help victims of sexual harassment in the military. The bill would allow service members to report sexual harassment claims to a toll-free number.

