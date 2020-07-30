https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/trump-moves-withdraw-12000-u-s-troops-germany/

(ZEROHEDGE) – Earlier this summer President Trump directed the Pentagon to withdraw some ten thousand U.S. troops from Germany by September, following years of the administration severely criticizing lack of enough military spending from its European ally. This inevitably set up a fight and push back from both hawks and Congress and some among the defense establishment.

It also came out of ‘America First’ related promises made going back to the campaign trail wherein the president vowed to stop being the world’s global policeman and to ultimately “bring to troops home” from far flung stations. Cited as still angry that Germany is “taking advantage” and “not paying their NATO fees” Trump has moved to withdraw about 12,000 troops from Germany, Bloomberg reports.

Though the Pentagon has cautioned the drawdown process could take “years”, Bloomberg now reports: “The U.S. plans to withdraw about 12,000 troops from Germany, with some redeploying to other European nations and a little more than half returning to the U.S., a defense official said.”

The AP is describing it has a significant “shakeup” sought by Trump, and notes that an estimated 6,400 will be sent back home – or rather bases on US soil – while 5,400 will be restationed to other countries.

