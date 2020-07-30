https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/vote-by-mail-election-fraud-fears/2020/07/30/id/979745

President Donald Trump hinted at a possible postponement of the November presidential election in a twitter post on Thursday.

“With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???” Trump tweeted.

Trump has vehemently opposed expanding vote-by-mail, citing election fraud concerns. Many states are working to expand voter options amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Pushing back the election is a tactic that former Vice President Joe Biden has claimed Trump will use.

During an April press briefing, Trump said he would never think of changing the date of the election. He called Biden’s claim to be “made-up propaganda,” Axios reports.

Even if Trump wants to push the election back, it isn’t his call to make. Only Congress has the power to move the election date, according to The Washington Post.

The National Constitution Center reports that states do have the ability to delay general election voting due to an emergency, but to postpone an entire general election would be unprecedented.

