https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/509738-trump-suggests-delaying-election

President TrumpDonald John TrumpGovernors’ approval ratings drop as COVID-19 cases mount Gohmert says he will take hydroxychloroquine as COVID-19 treatment Virginia governor, senators request CDC aid with coronavirus outbreak at immigrant detention facility MORE on Thursday suggested delaying the 2020 elections, something he does not have the power to do unilaterally, as he levied fresh attacks against mail-in voting.

Trump, who is badly trailing presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenTimeline for GOP’s Obama probe report slips as chairman eyes subpoenas Hillicon Valley: House panel grills tech CEOs during much anticipated antitrust hearing | TikTok to make code public as it pushes back against ‘misinformation’ | House Intel panel expands access to foreign disinformation evidence Editorial board of major Texas newspaper warns Trump is losing support due to pandemic MORE in national polls, framed the suggestion as a question and argued that with more mail-in ballots there would be more fraud.

There is no evidence to support the idea that either absentee or mail-in ballots increase voter fraud. It also does not appear that there will be universal mail-in voting this fall, though some states require mail in ballots.

ADVERTISEMENT

“With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history,” Trump tweeted. “It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???”

The tweet marked the first time Trump has raised the idea of delaying the November elections, an idea he previously rejected amid concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

But the president has for weeks railed against the expansion of mail-in voting, which more and more states are embracing as an alternative to in-person voting during the pandemic.

Election Day takes place on the Tuesday after the first Monday in November, as determined by federal law. Moving the date would require an act of Congress.

Trump’s tweet is likely to fuel concerns from critics and watchdogs who worry about the president attempting to undermine the legitimacy of the 2020 election. In an interview earlier this month with “Fox News Sunday,” Trump would not commit to accepting the results of November’s election.

ADVERTISEMENT

The president has been trailing in the polls to Biden for weeks both nationally and in key battleground states, and he has been on an extended campaign to question the validity of mail-in voting.

“Mail-In Voting is already proving to be a catastrophic disaster. Even testing areas are way off,” Trump tweeted Thursday morning. “The Dems talk of foreign influence in voting, but they know that Mail-In Voting is an easy way for foreign countries to enter the race. Even beyond that, there’s no accurate count!”

There is no evidence that mail-in voting contributes to widespread fraud, though Trump and his allies have seized on the rare examples to argue the entire practice is subject to problems.

Biden in late April predicted Trump may try and push back the election, a suggestion the president’s campaign dismissed at the time as “the incoherent, conspiracy theory ramblings of a lost candidate who is out of touch with reality.”

“Mark my words: I think he is gonna try to kick back the election somehow, come up with some rationale why it can’t be held,” Biden told supporters, adding that he felt it was “the only way [Trump] thinks he can possibly win.”



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

