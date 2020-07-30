https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/coronavirus-relief-package-stimulus-check/2020/07/30/id/979793

President Donald Trump hinted that the next cash infusion Americans could receive under a coronavirus relief package may total more than the proposed $1,200.

During a Wednesday interview with ABC affiliate KMID in Texas, the president said the second stimulus check “may go higher” than the $1,200 per person on the table.

“I’d like to see it be very high because I love the people. I want the people to get it,” Trump said.

The president didn’t indicate how much money he would send to Americans in the next round of stimulus checks.

After debating whether or not to provide another stimulus check in the next relief package, lawmakers seem to have consensus to send most Americans $1,200.

House Democrats included the payment in their HEROES Act. Senate Republicans have a direct payment in the HEALS Act.

The terms of who is eligible for the payments is similar to the qualifications outlined in the first stimulus check.

Individuals who earn a gross adjusted income of up to $75,000 and couples earning $150,000 would receive the full $1,200 or $2,400 payments, respectively. For higher earners, the checks will be reduced by $5 for every $100 in income and phased out entirely at $99,000 and $198,000.

The proposal also allows families with dependents over the age of 17, who were excluded from the previous payments, to receive an extra $500.

The two parties are still divided on what the overall package will look like.

“We don’t have an agreement on anything,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told reporters after meeting with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

