Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” host Tucker Carlson pressed Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) on his acceptance of campaign donations from Google.

According to Carlson, they were Google’s second-largest political contributor. Jordan described the contribution as an exercise of the First Amendment and denied any Google’s contribution influenced his behavior.

“Look, if they want to exercise their First Amendment liberty to give me money, I raised $3 million last quarter. If Google gives me a few thousand dollar check, God bless them. That doesn’t change who I am. You saw that today in the committee. I went after Google. I went after them for the very issue you just raised, Tucker. In 2016, Google tried to tailor their features to help Clinton in key states. That’s directly from the e-mail, the head of their multicultural marketing sector.”

Carlson went on to press Jordan on what actions could be taken to against Google, where it has been lacking.

“We are working on it,” Jordan replied. “We’re working on it right now with folks in the Senate. Josh Hawley is working on that. Our staff is working with Senate staff on that issue. What is the way? What’s the best way to structure that language? We’re looking at that.”

“We’re also — what the Justice Department is doing. Bill Barr is looking at this issue as well,” he continued. “So that’s the route — now, we may have to write some other law. There are three possible remedies here. All I know is that there is a big problem and there has to be a remedy we’re looking at, which is the best course of action to take. But none of that happens, Tucker. None of it happens if Jerry Nadler still in charge of the Judiciary Committee, and Joe Biden and Kamala Harris get elected as President and Vice President.”

