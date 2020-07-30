https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/twitter-representative-admits-flagging-president-trump-not-genocidal-leader-iran/

Earlier this week at a Knesset hearing on anti-Semitism a Twitter’s head of police for the Nordic Countries and Israel Ylwa Pettersson told the committee that Twitter censors President Trump for posts “glorifying violence” but not the tweets from Iranian tyrant Ayatollah Khamenei threatening genocide against Israel.

Pettersson excused the threats against Israel as “foreign-policy saber rattling.”

I kid you not! At Knesset hearing on Antisemitism, @Twitter rep tells me they flag @realDonaldTrump because it serves ‘public conversation’, but not Iran’s @khamenei_ir call for GENOCIDE, which passes for acceptable ‘commentary on political issues of the day’. cc. @CotlerWunsh pic.twitter.com/AXwjkrvlql — Arsen Ostrovsky (@Ostrov_A) July 29, 2020

This was quite shocking.

It’s not just conservatives in America who are censored.

Last week Ayatollah Khamenei also threatened a bombing against the United States on Twitter.



These comments are OK?

At the israeli parliament hearing on Antisemitism, @Twitter rep admitted that they flag @realDonaldTrump because it serves ‘public conversation’, but not Iran’s @khamenei_ir call for GENOCIDE, which passes for acceptable ‘commentary on political issues of the day’. — Amir Tsarfati (@BeholdIsrael) July 30, 2020

Richard Grenell made this Twitter representative famous.

This should be something the US media reports. Wow. https://t.co/y5iCNwx7yZ — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) July 29, 2020

