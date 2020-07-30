https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/twitter-representative-admits-flagging-president-trump-not-genocidal-leader-iran/

Earlier this week at a Knesset hearing on anti-Semitism a Twitter’s head of police for the Nordic Countries and Israel Ylwa Pettersson told the committee that Twitter censors President Trump for posts “glorifying violence” but not the tweets from Iranian tyrant Ayatollah Khamenei threatening genocide against Israel.

Pettersson excused the threats against Israel as “foreign-policy saber rattling.”

This was quite shocking.
It’s not just conservatives in America who are censored.

Last week Ayatollah Khamenei also threatened a bombing against the United States on Twitter.

These comments are OK?

Richard Grenell made this Twitter representative famous.

