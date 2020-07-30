https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/unemployment-claims-edge/

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — The number of new applications for unemployment benefits last week was 1.43 million, the Labor Department reported Thursday, marking a second consecutive week of higher claims.

The slight rise in claims of about 12,000 on the week is troubling sign of danger for the economic recovery and job creation.

An additional 829,697 people filed new claims for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, a special program to provide relief for people sidelined by the pandemic who normally wouldn’t be eligible for unemployment, such as independent contractors whose work dried up.

