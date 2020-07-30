https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/watch-msnbc-host-get-blasted-black-trump-supporter/

An interviewer for MSNBC asked a prominent black Trump supporter if he was getting paid for his comments, and was left with his mouth hanging open as he got blasted.

It was state Rep. Vernon Jones of Georgia, who previously confirmed his support for the president because of his policies, who was being interviewed by MSNBC interviewer Craig Melvin.

Melvin demanded to know, “Are you a paid campaign surrogate? Are you being compensated?”

He was left struggling to defend himself and mouth agape when Jones responded:

TRENDING: Barr’s clash with Dems rated: ‘He ate their lunch’

“Let me be clear. You get paid to shape a liberal narrative. You get paid to attack this president,” Jones shot back. “I don’t get a dime for this president. I don’t get a dime from the campaign. Everything I’ve done has been me and based on my principles.”

“To insult me, to say am I getting paid? That is disgraceful!” Democrat @RepVernonJones DESTROYS @craigmelvin for questioning his support for President Trump. “You only ask me that because I don’t fit your narrative.” pic.twitter.com/2THw2SIK3p — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) July 29, 2020

Melvin tried several times to cut Jones off, including when Jones pointed out how the media apparent expects blacks to oppose Trump.

“No, no, wait. Whoa, whoa, whoa. You’re not going to imply that I asked that question because you’re black,” Melvin said.

“So don’t ask me that,” Jones said. “You only ask me that because I don’t fit your narrative. I don’t want anything from this president. It’s what I can do for my country and you need to accept that many other African Americans and others support this president because of his policies. And to insult me to say am I getting paid, that is disgraceful.”

He immediately turned the tables on Melvin: “That’s representative of MSNBC and their narrative to keep blacks silent who happen to support this president. Why can’t I be like white liberals or other whites, nobody questions if they’re getting paid, so do you ask Democrats [if they] are getting paid.

“Are you getting paid by Joe Biden?”

The interview was ended, by Melvin, quickly.

A Gateway Pundit commentary noted that Melvin “harassed” Jones, but Jones “is no wallflower and did not sit back and take the abuse.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

