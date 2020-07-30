http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/ec3p8FmTKAo/

Two police officers in Pensacola, Florida, are being hailed as heroes for saving a little girl’s life recently.

“On June 13, 2020, officers received a call that a three year old girl had been found floating in a swimming pool at a residence of the north side of town,” the police department said in a press release on Monday.

When Officer Kyle Skipper arrived on the scene, he saw the child’s grandmother attempting CPR. However, she was unresponsive and not breathing.

The release continued:

Officer Skipper picked up the child and held her up off the ground and face down with one hand while using his other hand to firmly strike her back in an attempt to clear any obstructions. Officer Robert Lindblom arrived to assist, and as they were preparing to use the AED, she took a small breath. Officer Lindblom located a pulse after giving chest compressions. The officers laid the child on her side in an attempt to keep her airway clear. The officers used their fingers to clear vomit from the child’s mouth, and the child began breathing better and began to move.

“To be honest, my first thought was, ‘There’s no way we’re going to bring her back because as purple and as blue she was, I thought for sure she was gone,” Officer Robert Lindblom recalled.

“When I saw her take that breath, I really just thought it was a miracle. when we arrived on scene I didn’t expect her to recover,” he added.

The child was rushed to the hospital and doctors said if the police had not been there to help, she would not have survived much longer without oxygen.

Following the event, the department announced that the girl made a full recovery and shared a photo of her on its Twitter page:

She made a full recovery!! pic.twitter.com/cWPihJD6VF — Pensacola Police (@PensacolaPolice) July 29, 2020

The officers are also parents of young children and said they could not help but imagine if that had been one of their own kids.

“I’ve got a 3-year-old girl, the same age, and a 4-year-old son. Yeah, it hits home,” Officer Skipper commented.

