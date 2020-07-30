https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/portland-rioters-common-palestinian-terrorists/

Editor’s note: David Rubin is the former mayor of Shiloh, Israel.

By David Rubin

What do Portland protesters have in common with Palestinian terrorists? Virtually everything. The worst thing American leaders can do is to cave-in to the demands of protesters.

8 Questions and Answers:

1. Why shouldn’t Americans capitulate to terrorists, and why do you believe there is virtually no difference between the Portland protesters and Palestinian terrorists?

Answer: Same tactics, different country. The Palestinian schools teach geography where Israel does not even appear on the map. Expect the same thing from the protesters who brought you CHAZ/CHOP. First, the national anthem, then the flag, then the map.

2. Yes, but the newly declared “country” in Seattle was only a few city blocks.

Answer: Today a few city blocks, tomorrow a mile, then from sea to shining sea. Their vision is long-term. When Palestinians do their so-called peaceful protests, they shout out the Arabic words, “Itbach Al Yahud,” but they don’t say that in English. Do you know what that phrase means? It means “Kill the Jews.” Your domestic terrorists in Portland, Seattle and elsewhere may not publicly call for the destruction of the United States of America very often, but their doctrine does. Don’t be naïve, because naivete brings destruction!

3. But don’t Palestinians claim to be the indigenous people whose country was stolen from them to justify wanting a part of modern-day Israel?

Answer: They want all of modern-day Israel, but they never had a country here; we did. But that doesn’t mean they won’t use violence and lies to achieve their goals. Today your domestic terrorists may be shouting “Kill the police,” but it is only the beginning. The threats will become stronger, and the demands will become greater. That is what happened in Israel – and it all started escalating after we tried to appease the terrorists.

4. Appeasement? What would appeasement look like in dealing with the protesters here in the America?

Answer: Giving in one inch is appeasement. Don’t give the first inch. The more you give, the more they’ll demand. Appeasement weakens the appeaser and emboldens the domestic terrorists.

5. You’ve mentioned domestic terrorists a few times. Isn’t that a bit much?

Answer: Not at all. The demonstrators are breaking laws, calling to dismantle police departments, and many are even claiming portions of your country as their sovereign land. They use terror techniques to attain their goals and use, to borrow a Marxist term, “useful idiots” in mass media to legitimize their demands. It’s the same here in Israel. When the Arabs who live in the land of Israel started calling themselves Palestinians, claiming rights to Israeli land, many people didn’t take them seriously. But they were dead serious. They formed terrorist organizations like Hamas to achieve political goals through violence. I know this from personal experience. My then 3-year-old son and I were wounded in a terror shooting attack. And those hit by a brick or a Molotov cocktail, or get a laser flashed in their eyes, they are victims of terrorism – domestic terrorism but terrorism, nonetheless. But it’s more than just terrorism. It is nothing short of an armed insurrection.

6. Isn’t armed insurrection a strong term?

Answer: Look, we have experienced this for years from the so-called Palestinians, who are trying to destroy our country. When they do not have guns, they use rocks, bricks and Molotov cocktails – and they call it a “peaceful protest,” but it is not. Bricks, rocks and Molotov cocktails have killed and maimed hundreds, even thousands of Israelis.

7. But an insurrection is an attempt to overthrow an existing government.

Answer: Yes. Antifa and Black Lives Matter are very active spearheading so-called protests, and it can be easily understood in their doctrine on websites and elsewhere that their goal is nothing less than the violent overthrow of the American system of government. They want to do to the United States what Hamas wants to do to Israel. They just have fewer guns and no missiles – yet. They also want to destroy the capitalist free market economy, and that, in addition to blatant lawlessness, is what the looting is all about.

8. The protests – turned riots and looting – that scorched major cities of America in recent months have left many Americans reeling and confused. After all, didn’t this start as a noble struggle against racism?

Answer: Yes. U.S. domestic terrorists play the race card and do it well. Next, they might play the American Indian card. Demands for land will then be made, and if Joe Biden is elected, watch the negotiations begin, but without a peace pipe – because terrorists are not peaceful. They are never satisfied until they have acquired everything.

David Rubin, former mayor of Shiloh Israel, is the author of the book, “Trump and the Jews” and five other books. Rubin is the founder and president of Shiloh Israel Children’s Fund, established after he and his then 3-year-old son were wounded in a terror attack. He can be found at www.DavidRubinIsrael.com or at www.ShilohIsraelChildren.org.

