Dr. Simone Gold joined Glenn Beck on the radio program Thursday to set the record straight about hydroxychloroquine — what it is, how it works, and the real reason for all the current controversy surrounding a centuries-old medication.

Dr. Gold is a board certified emergency physician. She graduated from Chicago Medical School before attending Stanford University Law School. She completed her residency in emergency medicine at Stony Brook University Hospital in New York, and worked in Washington D.C. for the Surgeon General, as well for the chairman of the Committee on Labor and Human Resources. She works as an emergency physician on the front lines, whether or not there is a pandemic, and her clinical work serves all Americans from urban inner city to suburban and the Native American population. Her legal practice focuses on policy issues relating to law and medicine.

She is also the founder of America’s frontline doctors, a group of doctors who have been under attack this week for speaking out about hydroxychloroquine during a news conference held outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington D.C.

On the program, Dr. Gold emphasized that the controversy over hydroxychloroquine is a “complete myth.”

“Hydroxychloroquine is an analogue or a derivative of quinine, which is found in tree bark. It’s the most noncontroversial of medications that there is,” she explained.

“It’s been around for centuries and it’s been FDA-approved in the modern version, called hydroxychloroquine, for 65 years. In all of that time, [doctors] used it for breast-feeding women, pregnant women, elderly, children, and immune compromised. The typical use is for years or even decades because we give it mostly to RA, rheumatoid arthritis patients and lupus patients who need to be on it, essentially, all of their life. So, we have extensive experience with it … it’s one of the most commonly used medications throughout the world.”

Dr. Gold told Glenn she was surprised when the media suddenly “vomited all over hydroxychloroquine”, but initially chalked it up to the left’s predictable hatred for anything President Donald Trump endorses. However, when the media gave the drug Remdesivir glowing reviews, despite disappointing clinical trial results, she decided to do some research.

“[Remdesivir] certainly wasn’t a fabulous drug, but the media coverage was all about how fabulous it was. At that moment, I thought that was really weird. Because it’s one thing to hate hydroxychloroquine because the president [endorsed] it. But it’s another thing to give a free pass to another medicine that doesn’t seem that great. I thought that was really weird, so I started looking into it. And let me tell you, what I discovered was absolutely shocking,” she said.

