A black conservative journalist who was stabbed amid Portland rioting early Saturday morning told the Oregonian he was targeted because of his politics and activism.

What are the details?

“I was stabbed for being a conservative journalist,” Andrew Duncomb, 25, told the paper, which noted that he records video of demonstrations and other political events under the moniker “Black Rebel.“

Duncomb — a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump — added to the Oregonian that he traveled last Friday to Portland from his northern California home to document nightly unrest outside the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse and county Justice Center.

“My main goal was to show that it wasn’t just the feds creating the problems,” Duncomb explained to the paper.

More from the Oregonian:

Duncomb, who has more than 20,000 followers on Twitter and Facebook, said that people familiar with his work had alerted activists to his presence at the protests shortly after he arrived. Originally from Oklahoma, his notoriety online has stemmed, in part, from his fervent defense of the Confederate flag and monuments. The trouble started just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday when a group began trailing him and a few of his friends for several blocks, according to Duncomb and court records. Duncomb said he eventually handed his video camera to a friend and decided to confront one of the men from the group.

“Someone’s stalking us,” the friend is heard saying in the video as Duncomb approaches the man from behind.

Duncomb then forcefully puts his left arm around the man’s should and asks, “Hey buddy, why are you following us?”

Image source: YouTube screenshot

The man doesn’t answer and appears to stab Duncomb, who screams and hurtles backward.

Image source: YouTube screenshot

Duncomb told the Oregonian the knife entered his back between his rib cage and hip, just inches from his spinal cord.

“The adrenaline just soared through me,” he recounted to the paper. “I had a can of bear mace and a knife on me, too. But I didn’t want to endanger innocent bystanders.”

Duncomb was taken to hospital and released Sunday, he told the Oregonian.

What happened to the suspect?

Police said they found one male suspect held down by several bystanders and one male victim with a stab wound. Police added that they tried to create a crime scene, but the crowd’s aggressive behavior and lack of community cooperation prevented them from doing so.

Blake David Hampe was arrested at the scene, the paper said, citing court records. Hampe, 43, told police that Duncomb had “set up” on him and tried to choke him, the Oregonian added, citing a probable cause affidavit.

Records show Hampe faces charges of second-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon, both felonies. He remained in jail Thursday on $255,000 bail.

‘I’m not going to let them intimidate me’

Duncomb told the paper he’s slowly recovering and hopes to return to his work soon.

“I wasn’t meant to die. It wasn’t my time to go,” he added to the Oregonian. “I’m not going to let them intimidate me for going back out.”

