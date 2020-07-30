http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/TdUzP4V-9kY/

Quarantine hasn’t been kind to Ellen DeGeneres.

The once-beloved daytime talk show host, 62, has come under fire in recent months her alleged cruel behavior. The allegations, which first began on Podcaster Kevin Porter’s Twitter and ended in a Buzzfeed News report, ultimately prompted WarnerMedia to launch an official investigation with assistance from a third-party firm.

A former TV producer also came forward and detailed the “Finding Dory” star’s “bizarre” demands that prevented anyone from looking at her or talking to her.

With allegations that run the gamut from racism to intimidation and fear on the set of her eponymous talk show, DeGeneres is facing an uphill battle. Not only is her show under investigation, but DeGeneres also has faced backlash for showing how out of touch with reality she has become—she compared the coronavirus lockdown to “being in jail” despite filming from her $27 million estate. However, her problems began far before the shutdown.

DeGeneres faced backlash after she was photographed sitting next to former President George W. Bush at a Dallas Cowboys football game. She defended the friendship despite Bush’s anti-gay marriage stance and called for tolerance but continued to be called a hypocrite as she allegedly banned celebrities from her show for sharing similar views as Bush.

Furthering her different-strokes-for-different-folks mentality, DeGeneres vehemently advocated for Kevin Hart to be reinstated as the host of the 2019 Oscars and even called The Academy about it after homophobic jokes he had made resurfaced. Smelling hypocrisy, the people called her out again.

Given these trying times, will DeGeneres find a way to be redeemed, or will she joined the ever-growing list of canceled celebrities?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

