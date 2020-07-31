https://www.theepochtimes.com/1-marine-dead-8-missing-after-accident-in-california-officials_3445260.html

One Marine was killed and two service members were injured after a “mishap” late Thursday off the coast of Southern California, officials said.

Eight other members remain missing.

All of the members involved are assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, which is based at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton in San Diego County. They were inside an amphibious assault vehicle.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident. I ask that you keep our Marines, Sailors, and their families in your prayers as we continue our search,” Col. Christopher Bronzi, the unit’s commanding officer, said in a statement.

Search and rescue efforts are underway with support from the Navy and Coast Guard. Three Navy MH-60 helicopters are involved, as well as a Coast Guard helicopter and cutter.

The Marine who died was pronounced dead at Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla, according to a statement from the I Marine Expeditionary Force.

Of the two who were injured, one is in critical condition and the other is in stable condition. Both are hospitalized.

Marines in the vehicle reported taking on water at approximately 5:45 p.m. pacific time.

The incident took place during a routine training exercise in the vicinity of San Clemente Island.

This is a developing story.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

