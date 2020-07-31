https://www.dailywire.com/news/after-contracting-covid-19-bryan-cranston-urges-people-to-keep-wearing-the-damn-mask

“Breaking Bad” star Bryan Cranston joined the chorus of celebrities calling upon people to “wear the damn mask” this week after announcing his recent recovery from COVID-19.

In an Instagram video posted on Thursday, Cranston said that he will be donating his plasma, which contains antibodies, to help combat the spread of the virus, while calling on others to do their part.

“About now you’re probably feeling a little tied down, restricting your mobility and like me, you’re tired of this!!” wrote Cranston in the caption. “Well, I just want to encourage you to have a little more patience. I was pretty strict in adhering to the protocols and still… I contracted the virus. Yep. it sounds daunting now that over 150,000 Americans are dead because of it. I was one of the lucky ones. Mild symptoms. I count my blessings and urge you to keep wearing the damn mask, keep washing your hands, and stay socially distant. We can prevail – but ONLY if we follow the rules together.”

In the video message, Cranston recorded himself inside the UCLA Blood & Platelet Center in Los Angeles, California, where he made the plasma donation.

Speaking with CNN’s Anderson Cooper and Dr. Sanjay Gupta on Thursday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said that America will not go into lockdown again if they wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines.

“I don’t think we need to go all the way back to lockdown,” he said. “And the reason I say that is that we’re learning more and more. If you do five fundamental principles, in any situation, one, wear a mask all the time, consistently, when you’re outside, and can be exposed. Number two, keep physical distance. Number three, avoid bars or close bars if you can. Keep away from crowds, big congregations, and maintain hand hygiene.”

Aside from Cranston, other celebrities, from Tom Hanks to Matthew McConaughey to Jennifer Aniston to rapper Eminem, have called upon Americans to wear a mask and stop the spread of COVID-19. Just last week, “Pitch Perfect” actress Anna Camp, who played Aubrey in the series, claimed she contracted the virus after not wearing a mask in public just one time.

“I was incredibly safe. I wore a mask. I used hand sanitizer,” said Camp. “One time, when the world was starting to open up, I decided to forgo wearing my mask in public. One. Time. And I ended up getting it.”

“People are saying it’s like having the flu, but I’ve had the flu, and this is absolutely not that,” she continued. “The panic of contracting a virus that is basically untreatable and is so new that no one knows the long-term irreparable damage it does to your immune system is unbelievably stressful.”

Prior to Camp, actress Jennifer Aniston shared a photo of her friend, named Kevin, on a ventilator and implored people to “wear a damn mask.”

“This is our friend Kevin. Perfectly healthy, not one underlying health issue. This is Covid. This is real,” Aniston wrote. “We can’t be so naive to think we can outrun this… if we want this to end, and we do, right? The one step we can take is PLEASE #wearadamnmask.”

