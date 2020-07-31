https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/alan-dershowitz-jeffrey-epstein-virginia-giuffre/2020/07/31/id/980058

Legal expert Alan Dershowitz told Newsmax TV that newly released documents prove he’s never met Virginia Louise Giuffre, a woman who accused the former Harvard law professor of having sex with her when she was 17-years-old.

The documents unsealed Thursday are from a 2015 since-settled defamation lawsuit that Giuffre filed against Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein’s longtime confidante. The papers show that Giuffre accused Dershowitz of having sex with her and of watching Epstein abuse other girls.

Dershowitz claimed that Jane Doe #3 is Giuffre and that the newly released papers demonstrate Giuffre “lied about meeting me.”

Former attorneys for Giuffre in 2016 said it was a “mistake” to have accused Dershowitz of sexual misconduct.

“I’ve had sex with one woman since the day I met Jeffrey Epstein, my wife. I don’t flirt. I don’t touch. I don’t hug. I am totally and completely innocent, and I invite a complete and thorough investigation,” Dershowitz told Friday’s “Spicer & Co.”

“These newly released documents include emails from the woman who accused me in which she essentially admits she never met me and never heard of me. And then she’s told to put me in the book. It’ll help her sell the book. So she puts me in her manuscript, which was also unsealed yesterday, and in the manuscript, she essentially said she never met me.”

“So these are smoking guns that prove categorically that this woman, with the help of her lawyers, made up this story for money, and there ought to be investigations,” Dershowitz said. “This is a woman who’s roiled three continents. She has affected elections in Israel by accusing Ehud Barak. She has affected the British Royal Family. She has accused many American politicians, Bill Richardson, Leslie Wexner. You name it.”

“She’s gone through, basically, Jeffrey Epstein’s Rolodex, found every famous person,” Dershowitz said. “She’s accused Al Gore and Tipper Gore of cavorting with Epstein on the so-called pedophile island. She’s accused Bill Clinton. And she’s made up so many stories, the media should be investigating her. I invite the media of investigating me. I wrote a column for The Wall Street Journal urging the FBI to investigate me because I have nothing to hide.”

Dershowitz then shifted gears to the case against Michael Flynn.

A federal appeals court on Thursday said it would hear whether a lower-court judge should be forced to dismiss a felony charge against Flynn, the former national security adviser to President Donald Trump.

“There’s a good reason for the Justice Department to throw the case out. The Justice Department agreed. That should be the end of the matter under the Constitution,” Dershowitz said.

