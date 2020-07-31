https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/alveda-king-obama-took-nation-back-segregated-60s/

It was more like a stump speech than a eulogy, taking America back to the segregated ’60s, according to Alveda King, a niece of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

King was talking about Barack Obama’s “wordplay” in the funeral of Congressman John Lewis on Thursday, BizPacReview reported.

“Well, I guess we should have expected that the left, including President Obama, would take that occasion for a political moment,” King said. “They’ll grab at any opportunity, that’s to be understood. I have chosen not to politicize the death of Congressman Lewis, but to remember him as a peaceful, nonviolent warrior and encourage everyone to resolve our conflicts peacefully.”

She said Obama took a different road.

“Obama, with wordplay, took us back to 1960s, and that was a time when segregation was still on the books, segregation was still legal, and those in power, some of them, were trying to enforce that and keep that,” she said.

The report explained: “While Obama couldn’t summon enough courage to speak President Trump’s name, there was no mistaking his criticism of the president in what sounded more like a stump speech than a eulogy. As smug and arrogant as ever, not to mention divisive, the former president used the occasion to push the myth of voter suppression.”

Obama said: “Even as we sit here, there are those in power who are doing their darnedest to discourage people from voting by closing polling locations, by targeting minorities and students with restrictive ID laws, and attacking our voting rights with surgical precision, even undermining the Postal Service in the run-up to an election that’s going to be dependent on mail-in ballots so people don’t get sick.”

King also rejected the claims of voter suppression.

“President Trump is not trying to suppress the vote. As a matter of fact, you can see in my community, I’m telling everybody, ‘Make sure you vote, register to vote. Pastors and leaders, encourage your people to vote.’ We do want people to vote safely and we need the voting process to be fair,” she said.

Obama’s eulogy, King said, was nothing more than political grandstanding.

