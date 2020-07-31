https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/amazing-trump-50-approval-rating-three-points-higher-obama-point-presidency/

President Trump’s Rasmussen approval rating surged to 50% on Friday.

This is despite the continued media onslaught and the outrageous smears over his handling of the coronavirus.

Barack Obama had a 47% approval rating at the same point in his presidency.

And, as Rasmussen reported earlier, Obama had a 95% positive media.

Trump has a 95% negative media.

The fake news media and their tech giant cohorts are doing everything they can to sway the election.

So far it’s not working.

