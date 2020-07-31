https://pjmedia.com/culture/matt-margolis/2020/07/31/american-cancer-society-issues-new-screening-recommendations-for-individuals-with-a-cervix-n736776

The American Cancer Society updated its recommendations for cervical-cancer screenings this week, but couldn’t bear to acknowledge the scientific fact that women make up the segment of the population for which the recommendation is applicable. Instead, the press release about the revised recommendations reads: “The American Cancer Society (ACS) recommends that individuals with a cervix initiate cervical cancer screening at age 25 years and undergo primary human papillomavirus (HPV) testing every 5 years through age 65 years (preferred).”

Individuals with a cervix.

Seriously? Even the American Cancer Society is kowtowing to the LGBTQ mob with transgender-friendly terminology? How are we supposed to take the American Cancer Society seriously when they care more about pleasing the LGBTQ mob than acknowledging the scientific fact that only women have cervixes? Not even transwomen men who have undergone gender “reassignment” surgery can claim to have a cervix.

It should be noted that a search of the page does actually yield 97 occurrences of the word “women,” likely because background information previously written during a more sane period was included without being updated to reflect the new politically correct phrase.

In reporting on these updated recommendations, CNN echoed the trans-friendly language used by the American Cancer Society, even showing off their “wokeness” by leading off with the politically correct term:

Individuals with a cervix are now recommended to start cervical cancers screening at 25 and continue through age 65, with the primary human papillomavirus (HPV) testing every five years as the preferred method of testing, according to a new guideline released Thursday by the American Cancer Society. The cervical cancer screening recommendations say that HPV testing in combination with a Pap test — also known as co-testing– every five years or a Pap test alone every three years are still acceptable options as not all laboratories have transitioned to the primary HPV testing.

No references to the word “women” or “woman” appear in their report.

Fox News also reported on the update, and while they didn’t use the ridiculous phrase “individuals with a cervix,” they also avoided using the term “women” with regard to whom the screenings were recommended.

In an update to cervical cancer screening guidelines, the American Cancer Society (ACS) recommends starting screenings at age 25, with primary human papillomavirus (HPV) testing as the preferred method of testing every five years through age 65. The previous guidelines, released in 2012, called for cervical cancer screening starting at age 21. The ACS said the update reflects a “rapidly changing landscape of cervical cancer prevention” in the U.S., and now calls for “less and more simplified” screening, according to a news release.

2020, the year the word “women” became offensive.

