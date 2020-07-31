https://www.theblaze.com/news/ghislaine-maxwell-unsealed-documents-cl

A trove of court documents involving the late convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and his alleged accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell were unsealed Thursday night. The documents include allegations that former President Bill Clinton visited Epstein’s private island.

Judge Loretta Preska ruled last week that documents from a 2015 defamation case against Maxwell by Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre could be unsealed. Giuffre brought the case after Maxwell accused her of lying about being exploited and abused by Maxwell and Epstein.

The batch of 47 documents and more than 600 pages unsealed from the now-settled defamation case include the deposition transcripts from Giuffre, email correspondence between Maxwell and Epstein, and the draft of Giuffre’s memoir she was writing about her experiences inside the alleged sex-trafficking ring that provided young women to wealthy and powerful men.

Giuffre claims she was first recruited by Maxwell when she was 15 years old and working at the Mar-a-Lago Club, a Palm Beach resort owned by President Donald Trump. She alleges that she was turned into Epstein’s “sex slave” from about 1999 to 2002, which included having sex with Epstein’s acquaintances.

During a court questioning, lawyer Jack Scarola asked Giuffre, “Do you have any recollection of Jeffrey Epstein’s specifically telling you that ‘Bill Clinton owes me favors?'”

“Yes, I do,” Giuffre responded. “It was a laugh though. He would laugh it off. You know, I remember asking Jeffrey what’s Bill Clinton doing here [on Epstein’s island] kind of thing, and he laughed it off and said well he owes me favors.”

“He never told me what favors they were,” Giuffre added. “I never knew. I didn’t know if he was serious. It was just a joke. … He told me a long time ago that everyone owes him favors. They’re all in each other’s pockets.”

Scarola then asked Giuffre, “Were sexual orgies a regular occurrence on the island at Jeffrey’s house?”

Giuffre responded, “Yes.”

“Ghislane, Emmy [another girl who was allegedly a regular at Epstein’s house], and there was 2 young girls that I could identify. I never really knew them well anyways. It was just 2 girls from New York,” Giuffre answered.

She said they were all staying in Epstein’s house on Little Saint James, the accused sex trafficker’s private 70-acre Caribbean island off the coast of St. Thomas.

In a May 2016 deposition, Giuffre said Maxwell acted as a “helicopter pilot” to Epstein’s private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Maxwell allegedly told Giuffre that she flew Clinton to Epstein’s island. Last year, Clinton denied having a close relationship with Epstein and being at the private island.

“President Clinton knows nothing about the terrible crimes Jeffrey Epstein pleaded guilty to in Florida some years ago, or those with which he has been recently charged in New York,” a statement from Clinton’s press secretary Angel Ureña said. “He’s not spoken to Epstein in well over a decade, and has never been to Little St. James Island, Epstein’s ranch in New Mexico, or his residence in Florida.”

According to records obtained by Fox News, the former president reportedly took at least 26 trips on Epstein’s private Boeing 727 plane, which was nicknamed the “Lolita Express.”

A 2015 article from Gawker, which included flight logs, stated, “Bill Clinton took repeated trips on the ‘Lolita Express’ — the private passenger jet owned by billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein — with an actress in softcore porn movies whose name appears in Epstein’s address book under an entry for ‘massages.'”

“Clinton shared more than a dozen flights with a woman who federal prosecutors believe procured underage girls to sexually service Epstein and his friends and acted as a ‘potential co-conspirator’ in his crimes,” according to the Gawker report.

“Jeffrey is both a highly successful financier and a committed philanthropist with a keen sense of global markets and an in-depth knowledge of twenty-first-century science,” Clinton told New York magazine in 2002 through a spokesperson. “I especially appreciated his insights and generosity during the recent trip to Africa to work on democratization, empowering the poor, citizen service and combating H.I.V./AIDS.”

Epstein had an oil painting of Clinton wearing a blue dress and red heels lounging on a chair in the Oval Office “prominently” displayed in his Manhattan townhouse, according to law enforcement sources.

Former Harvard Law professor Alan Dershowitz was also named in the unsealed documents. Then-minor “Jane Doe #3,” identified in court documents as Giuffre, alleged to have been trafficked to Dershowitz.

Dershowitz has denied the allegations.

“I demanded release of these documents,” Dershowitz told Forbes on Friday. “They contain no new accusations that were not made public in Guiffre’s prior lawsuits. The reason I wanted them released is because they contain smoking gun emails and a manuscript that prove in Guiffre’s own words that she never met me and made up the entire story.

“The documents prove I never had sex with anyone associated with Epstein,” the attorney told Newsweek.

“I knew they would repeat her false accusations against me, Al and Tipper Gore and others, which her own lawyers admit are ‘wrong,'” Dershowitz wrote on Twitter.

In 2016, former attorneys, Florida plaintiffs attorney Brad Edwards and former federal judge Paul Cassell, for Giuffre said it was a “mistake” to have accused Dershowitz of sexual misconduct.

“Given the events that have transpired since the filing of the [court] documents …in which Dershowitz was accused of sexual misconduct, including the court order striking the allegations in the federal court filings, and the records and other documents produced by the parties, Edwards and Cassell acknowledge that it was a mistake to have filed sexual misconduct accusations against Dershowitz; and the sexual misconduct accusations made in all public filings (including all exhibits) are hereby withdrawn. Dershowitz also withdraws his accusations that Edwards and Cassell acted unethically,” the attorneys said.

Giuffre also claims she was “forced” to have sexual relations with Prince Andrew on Epstein’s private island. Prince Andrew has denied the accusations.

Epstein died in his Manhattan prison cell on Aug. 10, 2019, while awaiting trial for federal sex trafficking charges. His death was ruled a suicide by the New York City medical examiner.

Maxwell was arrested in New Hampshire earlier this month. Epstein’s alleged confidante was charged with two counts of conspiracy, enticement of a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, transporting minors for illegal sex acts, and two counts of perjury. She has denied the charges and pleaded not guilty.

Maxwell, 58, is being held without bail at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

